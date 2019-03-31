"All-A-Buzz" about beekeeping

MURPHYSBORO, Ill -- Dozens of people enjoyed Sunday's sunny weather by learning more about bees.
Southern Illinois All-A-Buzz Group hosted the event at the University of Illinois extension office in Murphysboro.
Organizers gave attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about the different types of bees in our area.
"In this case we're talking about honey bees," explained beekeeper, Scott Martin. "Honey bees are bees that collect excess honey for themselves and that humans can use."
Martin says the group is interested in recruiting people in southern Illinois who want to brave the elements and get involved in beekeeping.
Event organizers say they're planning other outings as the weather warms. For more information visit their Facebook page.
