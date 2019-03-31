Prom dress giveaway in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill -- More than 30 high school girls are a little more prepared for prom after picking out their dresses.
An organization called The Prom Boutique provides girls in Southern Illinois with prom dresses in hopes of making their prom unforgettable.The girls gathered Sunday at the Carbondale Civic Center and were able to choose from 250 new dresses. They also received jewelry and goody bags.
Organizers say the mission of the event was to give young girls and their families a fun day without the financial stress.
"Everything is free here," said event coordinator, Jessica Edmond. "We have we have food, we have 137 give away items, we have makeup, we have photo booths, we have some of everything."
Organizers say they were happy with the turn out and hope to keep the event for many years to come.
