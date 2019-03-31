March 31st Evening Weather Update

WSIL -- It was a chilly but sunny Sunday with more cold temperatures expected tonight.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of the viewing area from 10 PM tonight until 9 AM Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s along with the chance for frost. Bring potted plants and pets indoors tonight. Early blooming plants and vegetation will be at risk of be damaged.

A slow warming trend will begin tomorrow with temperatures expected to climb back into the 60s by Wednesday. Dry conditions will also be on tap for the early work week, the next chance for rain returns Thursday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow on News 3 This Morning.