Federal funds to address congestion, safety on Kentucky road

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Federal funding will address traffic congestion on a major route in south central Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and others were in Somerset on Saturday to announce a $25 million grant that will help complete new interchanges and widen a three-mile stretch of Kentucky Route 461 in Pulaski County from two to four lanes.

Bevin says in a statement the funding also will improve safety along a road that is heavily used by commercial trucks and tourists traveling from Interstate 75 to Lake Cumberland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.