Federal funds to address congestion, safety on Kentucky road

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Federal funding will address traffic congestion on a major route in south central Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and others were in Somerset on Saturday to announce a $25 million grant that will help complete new interchanges and widen a three-mile stretch of Kentucky Route 461 in Pulaski County from two to four lanes.

Bevin says in a statement the funding also will improve safety along a road that is heavily used by commercial trucks and tourists traveling from Interstate 75 to Lake Cumberland.

