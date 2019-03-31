Funeral set for trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Funeral set for trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport

WARREN, Ill. (AP) - Funeral services are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was struck and killed by a truck last week during a traffic stop.

A visitation for Trooper Brooke Jones-Story will be held Tuesday at Warren High School in the northwestern Illinois community of Warren. Funeral services for the 34-year-old officer will be Wednesday afternoon, also at the high school, followed by a private burial.

Jones-Story was fatally struck Thursday by a truck as she was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle in Freeport.

Three Illinois state troopers have died this year after being struck by vehicles.

Trooper Christopher Lambert died in January near Northbrook. Jones-Story was fatally injured Thursday and Trooper Gerald Ellis died Saturday when his squad car was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94.

