Jackson County man killed after traffic crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County man killed after traffic crash

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
Connect

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a truck versus pedestrian crash outside of Carbondale.

The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Jackie Roland called 9-1-1 around 9:06 p. m. Saturday night after he hit a person walking near Dogwood Road about a mile east of Giant City Road.

Investigators say Roland administered aid to William Deutsch, 25, until first responders arrived. Deutsch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner.

A preliminary investigation shows a gray Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on Dogwood Road when Roland's vehicle hit Deutsch who was out walking his dog.

The sheriff's office's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist is handling the investigation.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.