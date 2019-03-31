Jackson County man killed after traffic crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a truck versus pedestrian crash outside of Carbondale.

The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Jackie Roland called 9-1-1 around 9:06 p. m. Saturday night after he hit a person walking near Dogwood Road about a mile east of Giant City Road.

Investigators say Roland administered aid to William Deutsch, 25, until first responders arrived. Deutsch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner.

A preliminary investigation shows a gray Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on Dogwood Road when Roland's vehicle hit Deutsch who was out walking his dog.

The sheriff's office's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist is handling the investigation.