Family of fallen trooper releases statement

WSIL -- The family of fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story remembers her life and impact on others.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to support pregnant women and their families in Carbondale Saturday.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- An investigation into a stolen vehicle led officers a stash of drugs and cash Friday.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Rain couldn't stop folks from turning out for a Carbondale tradition.
MARION, Ill. -- The rainy weather Saturday made for a great day to spend time inside for a good cause.
PADUCAH, Ky, -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a robbery suspect.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. --- Illinois State Police is mourning the loss of a second state trooper killed in a vehicle-related incident this week.
Showers and thunderstorms passed through this morning, and more rain is expected from late morning through late afternoon and early evening.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 1614, which would only allow Illinois defendants charged with shoplifting to face a felony if the goods amount to $2,000 or more in value. Currently, defendants who steal less than $500 could face a felony charge.
NORRIS CITY, ILL -- Air Force Technical Sergeant, Joseph Allman surprised his two daughters, and several nieces and nephews, at Norris City-Omaha Elementary School.
