Officers seize drugs, cash during theft investigation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- An investigation into a stolen vehicle led officers a stash of drugs and cash Friday. 

Officers secured that vehicle at a home in the 100 block of Hampton Court. 

Investigators also seized suspected heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, a rifle and $17,500 in a safe.

Suspects were taken into custody but their names haven't been released.

"As a result of the hard work of these Officers... we are taking more dope dealers off our streets... getting the dope away from our kids and out of our community! I have reached out to our Federal partners to seek appropriate charges," Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whitely said 

