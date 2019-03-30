Tour Mt. Vernon's historic Appellate Courthouse

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Hundreds of people took a step back into time Saturday touring the Fifth District Appellate Courthouse. It's a part of the city and Jefferson county's bicentennial celebrations.

Dana Uhls, Community Relations Specialist for the Jefferson County Historical Society, says many people go by the 161-year-old building, but have never seen the inside or haven't in many years.

"People drive by here every single day," she says. "Some have been here before maybe as kids, but this was the chance to get to come back and see it as adults."

Around 300 Southern Illinois locals were able to look around the courthouse for themselves, and learn about its notable past that includes Abraham Lincoln.

"There are books from various cases and things. They can actually take a look at some of the documents from that time," Uhls explains.

In November 1859, Lincoln represented the Illinois Central Rail road, which was being sued by the state for back taxes. At the time, it was an Illinois State Supreme Courthouse, and Lincoln won the case.

Clara Barton, Founder of the American Red Cross also graced it's halls in February 1888, when it was used as a makeshift hospital following a catastrophic tornado.

Today, the courthouse is still in use with cases heard on a monthly basis. The building even offers travel accommodations for judges that come in from out of town.

"We do have a residence on the first floor where they can actually stay here, the ones from out of town," Uhls says. "There’s a kitchen and everything there for them."

For those who missed the open house, you can request a tour by calling the courthouse in advance at (618) 242-3120.