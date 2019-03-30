The Latest: NAACP Image Awards kicks off 50th annual show - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The Latest: NAACP Image Awards kicks off 50th annual show

Posted: Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, which are being presented Saturday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (all times local):

6 p.m.

The 50th annual NAACP Image Awards have kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Anthony Anderson returned as host of the show honoring entertainers and writers of color on Saturday. He opened the awards speaking about "black excellence" in film, hoping his behavior doesn't get him removed as host and made several jokes including one about Kanye West not being invited to cookouts.

The awards ceremony is airing live on TV One.

Donald Glover, Beyonce and "Black Panther" will be honored and vie for awards in a night where Jay-Z will receive the President's Award for his public service achievements.

Glover is nominated for acting and directing on "Atlanta," which is up for best comedy series. Glover's alter-ego, Childish Gambino, is nominated for top male performer, and his song "This is America" is nominated for best video and song.

11:31 a.m.

The NAACP will celebrate its 50th Image Awards by paying homage to stars including Donald Glover, Beyonce and the film "Black Panther."

Anthony Anderson returns as host of the show honoring entertainers and writers of color at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday evening. It airs live on TV One.

Glover is nominated for acting and directing on "Atlanta," which is up for best comedy series. Glover's alter-ego Childish Gambino is nominated for top male performer and his song "This is America" is nominated for best video and song.

"Black Panther" is nominated for 14 awards, with star Chadwick Boseman and director Ryan Coogler contending for entertainer of the year along with Beyonce, LeBron James and Regina King.

One nominee who's not planning to attend is embattled "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.