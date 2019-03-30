'Bash' raises $7,200 for child advocacy group

MARION, Ill. -- The rainy weather Saturday made for a great day to spend time inside for a good cause.

Dozens of families had fun at the HUB in Marion while raising money for CASA of Williamson County.

The third Annual Bash for CASA of Williamson County brought in $7,200.

Parents and children were able to use the gym's facilities including the pool.

But, the real highlight was 10 inflatables to jump and play on from Inflatable Fun.

CASA of Williamson county provides volunteers to advocate on behalf of kids in the foster care system.due to abuse and neglect at home.

"Fundraisers like this really provide a way for us to fill in those cracks. Currently we have the largest training class that we've ever had in our history, so we have 20 potential advocates coming through, which is fantastic but also provides a little bit of a financial burden for us too," Nannette Vaughn, CASA Executive Director said.

