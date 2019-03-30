Customers flock to farmers market despite rainy weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Rain couldn't stop folks from turning out for a Carbondale tradition.

The 44th annual Carbondale Farmers Market kicked off the season on Saturday.

About a dozen vendors were set up at the Westown Shopping Center.

They were selling everything from fresh eggs and vegetables, flowers, and even a variety of syrups for your waffles and pancakes.

Vendors say it was a good crowd for opening day despite the weather, but activity will pick up once more produce is for sale.

"As the season goes on, we'll have considerably more vendors show up and there's a lot of offerings. Kind of a one-stop shop for all of your grocery needs," Joshua Buchheit, with Lick Creek Beef said.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. through November.

