Annual walk gives boosts to pregnant women

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to support pregnant women and their families in Carbondale Saturday.

The 38th annual Pregnancy Matters Walk-4-Life fundraiser was held at the Carbondale mall.

The $3,700 raided from the event goes to help 700 moms and families in Southern Illinois.

Services include prenatal vitamins, maternity and baby clothing,as well as formula and car seats.

Participants say it also gives women the support that they need.

"I think the they are going through a really hard time and a lot of stressful situations and that comes up. And I think the more that we can support them and show them that there are other options that termination is not their only option. I think that is a hopeful thing," Andrea Humphrey said.

The event also included live music from local musician Bill Harper, a photo booth, donuts, and prize giveaways.

