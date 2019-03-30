Annual walk gives boosts to pregnant women

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Rain couldn't stop folks from turning out for a Carbondale tradition.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Hundreds came out to support pregnant women and their families in Carbondale Saturday.
MARION, Ill. -- The rainy weather Saturday made for a great day to spend time inside for a good cause.
PADUCAH, Ky, -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a robbery suspect.
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. --- Illinois State Police is mourning the loss of a second state trooper killed in a vehicle-related incident this week.
Showers and thunderstorms passed through this morning, and more rain is expected from late morning through late afternoon and early evening.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 1614, which would only allow Illinois defendants charged with shoplifting to face a felony if the goods amount to $2,000 or more in value. Currently, defendants who steal less than $500 could face a felony charge.
NORRIS CITY, ILL -- Air Force Technical Sergeant, Joseph Allman surprised his two daughters, and several nieces and nephews, at Norris City-Omaha Elementary School.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Workers with the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) had contact with the family of Byron Casanova, and the child himself, numerous times in the months leading up to his suicide on Saturday.
WSIL -- Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Saturday brings big changes as a strong cold front sweeps in from the north.
