WSIL -- It was a rainy and cool start to the weekend but we have a bit of sunshine on the way. This evening will be drier as the rain and clouds slowly clear overnight but it will be chilly. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 30s tonight and into Sunday morning.

We have a sunny but cool Sunday ahead with afternoon temperatures only expected to climb into the upper 40s. You'll want to keep the jackets and coats on hand for Sunday night as well. Sunday night temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s. A Freeze Watch has been issued from 10 PM Sunday night until 9 AM Monday morning. The cold temperatures and chance for frost will likely damage early blooming plants and vegetation. Don't forget to cover or bring any potted plants indoors.

Dry and mild conditions will stick around through mid week with the next chance for rain returning on Thursday.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow on News 3 This Morning.