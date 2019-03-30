Police searching for father of child found dead after fire

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A 2-year-old child has been found dead after a fire and police are looking for the boy's father.

According to Kentucky State Police, the London Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the Marvin Gardens Mobile Home Park shortly after midnight Saturday. Firefighters discovered Joseph Brock deceased inside the residence after extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire has not been determined nor has the child's cause of death. The body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

As of Saturday afternoon, troopers were searching for the deceased child's father, Vaughn Brock. The 26-year-old was last seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the residence became engulfed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact KSP at 606-878-6622 or 800-222-5555.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.