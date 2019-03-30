Armed suspect makes off with cash from business

PADUCAH, Ky, -- Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a robbery suspect.

Investigators say a man used a silver revolver and had a bandana around his face when he walked into the Cigarettes For Less on Cairo Road and demanded cash.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

That suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

