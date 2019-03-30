Kansas City police investigate shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead.

Police say in a news release that officers were called to a home in the Oak Park Southeast neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Police have not released the victim's name or age. No arrests or suspects have been announced.

