Missouri officials ID man whose body was found near lake

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials have identified a man whose body was found under an overturned boat in a flooded area of northwest Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that officials say it was the body of 61-year-old Ronnie Baker, of Rushville.

Baker's body was found Friday near Bean Lake, located northwest of Weston, after his family had reported him missing Thursday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Baker was last seen on Tuesday.

A medical examiner is investigating the cause of death. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

