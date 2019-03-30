UK students on hunger strike want help for low-income peers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

UK students on hunger strike want help for low-income peers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A group of University of Kentucky students has started a hunger strike that they say won't end until the administration creates a "basic needs center" to help low-income students.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports about seven students plan to drink only water until their demands are met. About another 50 students plan to limit their meals to one a day.

The group SSTOP Hunger wants a central resource center to help students who cannot afford food or rent. They say the resources offered currently are too difficult to access.

UK President Eli Capilouto sent a campus-wide email Thursday that explained the different resources. They include a food pantry and a certain number of free meals at campus dining halls.

Capilouto said they respect the concerns of the striking students.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

