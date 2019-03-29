Man who rerouted UPS mail to Chicago apartment sentenced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who rerouted UPS mail to Chicago apartment sentenced

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former UPS worker who pleaded guilty to mail fraud for rerouting mail meant for the shipping company's headquarters to his Chicago apartment was sentenced to a year in prison.

U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle on Friday sentenced Dushaun Henderson-Spruce after the defendant apologized for his actions. The sentence is close to time served, because Henderson-Spruce has been in custody for about 11 months.

Henderson-Spruce submitted a form on Oct. 26, 2017 to change the address of the company's headquarters from Atlanta, Georgia, to his one-bedroom garden apartment.

Court records say a UPS security coordinator discovered the change Jan. 16, 2018 and postal inspectors retrieved about 3,000 pieces of mail from the apartment.

Henderson-Spruce deposited more than 10 checks addressed to UPS totaling more than $58,000 into his bank account during the fraud.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.