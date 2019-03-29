Local Airman makes surprise homecoming

NORRIS CITY, ILL -- Air Force Technical Sergeant Joseph Allman surprised his two daughters, and several nieces and nephews, at Norris City-Omaha Elementary School.

An assembly on the last day before spring break, that was disguised as a celebration of the school’s volleyball team, and Cardinal pride in general, seemed to be the perfect setup for a surprise homecoming.

Just before his cue to walk out of the holding room, he mentioned he's, “a little nervous now.”

While he's anxiously waiting to surprise his family, he grabs two bouquets of flowers. Meanwhile, mom is using her daughter Annabella’s birthday, as an excuse, getting her two girls up in front of the rest of the school. The girls are there to open Annabella’s surprise gift, but then quickly realize there’s nothing in the bag.

So who planned the big surprise? That credit goes to Allman's wife and Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant, Sarah Allman.

She didn't initially plan on it being a big affair, saying, “I had initially planned to surprise them in class ... Ms. Marsh said, how would you feel about doing it in the gym, and so they ended up throwing it all together for me.”

Joseph Allman says it wasn’t any easier being away from family duties at home, adding, “It didn’t make it any easier, it was still just as stressful, because I knew that my wife was back here dealing with all the everyday stresses, and she let me know she was too. And now I just get to be with them and kind of help out.”

If he wants anything to be celebrated, it's his family.

He emphasizes, “I just want people to remember the families back here that deal with everything, you know, my wife, she took care of the family while I was gone, and took care of all the bills and all the stress. Not just her, but her family and my family both, they’re the ones that made it all happen.”