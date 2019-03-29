Bill designed to reduce the prison population in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 1614, which would only allow Illinois defendants charged with shoplifting to face a felony if the goods amount to $2,000 or more in value. Currently, defendants who steal less than $500 could face a felony charge.

Local law officials are unhappy with this new proposal. They believe this bill will prompt criminals to run local businesses out of work.

"With the state legislator handing out laws that restrict the judges or restricts the states attorney or restrict what we can do, everything seems to be in favor of the criminals," said Williamson County Sheriff, Bennie Vick.

He adds," It shouldn't be that way, you know, when people are being victimized and being stolen from and losing their profit their livelihood that's wrong."

The Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice believes the bill would decrease the inmate population in the Illinois Department of Corrections by more than a thousand inmates per year and save the state approximately $37 million a year.

House Bill 1614 is currently still in committee. If passed it'll head out for a vote on the House floor.