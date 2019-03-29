Bill designed to reduce the prison population in Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill designed to reduce the prison population in Illinois

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 1614, which would only allow Illinois defendants charged with shoplifting to face a felony if the goods amount to $2,000 or more in value. Currently, defendants who steal less than $500 could face a felony charge.

Local law officials are unhappy with this new proposal. They believe this bill will prompt criminals to run local businesses out of work. 

"With the state legislator handing out laws that restrict the judges or restricts the states attorney or restrict what we can do, everything seems to be in favor of the criminals," said Williamson County Sheriff, Bennie Vick. 

He adds," It shouldn't be that way, you know, when people are being victimized and being stolen from and losing their profit their livelihood that's wrong." 

The Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice believes the bill would decrease the inmate population in the Illinois Department of Corrections by more than a thousand inmates per year and save the state approximately $37 million a year. 

House Bill 1614 is currently still in committee. If passed it'll head out for a vote on the House floor.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Bill designed to reduce the prison population in Illinois

    Bill designed to reduce the prison population in Illinois

    Friday, March 29 2019 11:43 PM EDT2019-03-30 03:43:39 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 1614, which would only allow Illinois defendants charged with shoplifting to face a felony if the goods amount to $2,000 or more in value. Currently, defendants who steal less than $500 could face a felony charge.

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 1614, which would only allow Illinois defendants charged with shoplifting to face a felony if the goods amount to $2,000 or more in value. Currently, defendants who steal less than $500 could face a felony charge.

  • Local Airman makes surprise homecoming

    Local Airman makes surprise homecoming

    Friday, March 29 2019 10:44 PM EDT2019-03-30 02:44:24 GMT

    NORRIS CITY, ILL -- Air Force Technical Sergeant, Joseph Allman surprised his two daughters, and several nieces and nephews, at Norris City-Omaha Elementary School. 

    NORRIS CITY, ILL -- Air Force Technical Sergeant, Joseph Allman surprised his two daughters, and several nieces and nephews, at Norris City-Omaha Elementary School. 

  • DCFS investigating death of Johnston City boy

    DCFS investigating death of Johnston City boy

    Friday, March 29 2019 10:42 PM EDT2019-03-30 02:42:17 GMT

    JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Workers with the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) had contact with the family of Byron Casanova, and the child himself, numerous times in the months leading up to his suicide on Saturday.

    JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Workers with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) had contact with the family of Byron Casanova, and the child himself, numerous times in the months leading up to his suicide on March 23, 2019. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.