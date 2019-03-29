Murder suspect speaks out about retrial

BENTON, Ill. -- A man on trial for murder charges for the third time says his successful appeal was "well deserved."

Donald Lee faces charges in the death of Brittany Andrews, a woman who died from a gunshot wound in May 2013.

His first trial in February 2014 ended with a mistrial.

Three three months later, another jury convicted him, but that conviction was thrown out by an appeals court and sent back to the trial court.

"I think it's well deserved," Lee said Friday after he was asked about the case going back to the trial court.

At a hearing Friday, prosecutors and Lee's lawyers discussed a few motions in the case: one dealing with where evidence is stored, another dealing with the testimony of a police officer who recently died.

A third motion seeks to keep a jury from hearing Lee's interviews with police, a key issue when it came to the appeal.

Franklin County State's Attorney Evan Owens accuses Lee of shooting Andrews during an argument.

The two were dating at the time and were out drinking the night of the shooting.

The first trial ended when the jury inadvertently heard about Lee's criminal history in police interviews. His criminal history was previously barred from trial.

A second jury convicted Lee in May 2014, but in January 2018, an appeals court ruled investigators violated Lee's rights when they interviewed him.

Lee's lawyers want those interviews to be kept out of the trial.

The judge didn't make a ruling on any of the motions discussed Friday.

He ordered Lee to return to court for another hearing May 3.

