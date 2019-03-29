Former mayor pleads not guilty to drug charges

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- The former Sesser mayor says he's not guilty of multiple drug charges.

Ned Mitchell made that plea Friday in Franklin County court after his arraignment.

The special prosecutor in the case is still in the process of gathering evidence for Mitchell's lawyer to view before a trial date is set.



Police arrested Mitchell at his home in January and he faces five felony charges for drugs and armed violence.

He served as mayor from 1979 to 2013 and also spent a brief period as an Illinois State Senator.

The judge set a pre-trial conference for May 31.

Elaina Kays was also arrested with Mitchell and faces similar charges. She also pleaded not guilty Friday.

