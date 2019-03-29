Former mayor pleads not guilty to drug charges

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- The former Sesser mayor says he's not guilty of multiple drug charges.
FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- The former Sesser mayor says he's not guilty of multiple drug charges.
POPE CO., Ill. -- The Pope County School District wants to share donated prom dresses with southern Illinois students who might need one.
POPE CO., Ill. -- The Pope County School District wants to share donated prom dresses with southern Illinois students who might need one.
MARION, Ill. -- Women are often overlooked for their role in the United States military. But that changes Friday, March 29.
MARION, Ill. -- Women are often overlooked for their role in the United States military. But that changes Friday, March 29.
WSIL -- Law enforcement from across northern Illinois join together Thursday night to pay their respects for another state trooper killed by a passing car.
WSIL -- Law enforcement from across northern Illinois join together Thursday night to pay their respects for another state trooper killed by a passing car.
HENDERSON, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges following a traffic stop that turned into a chase.
HENDERSON, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges following a traffic stop that turned into a chase.
WSIL -- Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Saturday brings big changes as a strong cold front sweeps in from the north.
WSIL -- Scattered showers are possible Friday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Saturday brings big changes as a strong cold front sweeps in from the north.
A gas tax hike bill angers drivers and business owners throughout southern Illinois.
A gas tax hike bill angers drivers and business owners throughout southern Illinois.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A jury in California awarded a man $80 million after determining Roundup caused his cancer.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A jury in California awarded a man $80 million after determining Roundup caused his cancer.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost filed legislation Thursday that could save tax payers millions of dollars. He introduced the VA Cost Savings Enhancement Act, which would require VA facilities to install on-site medical waste systems.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost filed legislation Thursday that could save tax payers millions of dollars. He introduced the VA Cost Savings Enhancement Act, which would require VA facilities to install on-site medical waste systems.
MARION, Ill. -- Many Vietnam veterans say they received a cold welcome back home after their service. On Thursday, nearly 30 local veterans were honored for their sacrifices by the Marion VA.
MARION, Ill. -- Many Vietnam veterans say they received a cold welcome back home after their service. On Thursday, nearly 30 local veterans were honored for their sacrifices by the Marion VA.