Man found dead in flooded area in northwest Missouri

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near an overturned boat in a flooded area in northwest Missouri.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the man's body was found Friday near Bean Lake.

KQ2.com reports the department said the man's family reported him missing Thursday night.

Deputies found his body near the boat Friday morning.

Foul play is not suspected. A medical examiner will determine cause of death.

The man's name has not been released.

Information from: KQTV-TV, http://www.kq2.com

