DCFS investigating death of Johnston City boy

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Workers with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) had contact with the family of Byron Casanova, and the child himself, numerous times in the months leading up to his suicide on March 23, 2019.

According to the report, DCFS investigators actually had interaction with the family years ago.The department first opened an investigation on February 3rd, 2016.

A concerned person reported the mother was taking the child's ADHD medication and had slapped him in the face saying that she hated him. DCFS looked into the claims and ultimately came to the conclusion that there was no wrong doing.

Contact with the family started once again on March 25, 2018, and from that point on, remained fairly consistent until Casanova's death almost exactly a year later. On that day, DCFS received a report that Casanova and his younger brother were frequently absent from school.

The reporting party expressed concerns the mother and her boyfriend were using and selling the boy's ADHD medication, and that the children could be exposed to methamphetamine because of shaking and picking at sores.

Investigators followed up, and found all of the boy's medication accounted for, as well as, the mother and boyfriend appearing sober.

On December 23, 2018, DCFS received a report that the mother tested positive for THC, Opiates, Oxycodone and other drugs while in the hospital giving birth to a baby girl. At that time, Casanova and his two younger brothers were reported safe with their grandmother and a family friend.

DCFS later found that the mother was prescribed opiates in the hospital, and the boyfriend tested positive for THC.

On December 28, 2018, a High Risk Intact Unit case was opened, however; just days later on January 2nd 2019, Casanova and his younger brothers were returned to the mother's home. The very next day the newborn baby tested positive for several drugs including Oxycodone and cannabinoids.

Throughout February and March, DCFS workers conducted 11 home visits, and several visits to the children at school and doctor's appointments. During that time, they found no signs of abuse or neglect toward Casanova or his brothers, but did note additional school absences and a messy home.

The very last home visit by DCFS took place on March 19, 2019, just four days before Casanova passed away.