Prom dress drive open to all southern Illinois students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

POPE CO., Ill. -- Pope County Community High School wants to share donated prom dresses with southern Illinois students who might need one.

Academic Advisor Candice Potts says she has at least 40 dresses that need new homes. Not all of the dresses are for prom; some can be worn for Homecoming.

The dresses are both used and new. Potts says if people don't pick them up, they'll be stored for next year.

You can check out the dress drive's Instagram page @pcchs_prom_dress_drive to see the selection.

