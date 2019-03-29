Perry County says no to sales tax increase - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Perry County says no to sales tax increase

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PINCKNEYVILLE -- Voters in Perry County have voted down a one-half percent sales tax increase.

Sheriff Steve Bareis said the increase was needed to avoid layoffs and cover maintenance at the county jail. Du Quoin business owners said the tax would hurt sales and make it hard for them to compete with surrounding communities

"To pay for public safety purposes, shall The County of Perry, Illinois be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .5%?

This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $.50 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail. 

27 of 27 precincts reporting (100%)

YES  824

NO  2,070

