Vote 2019: Franklin County Courthouse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vote 2019: Franklin County Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.

The current Franklin County Courthouse is nearly 150 years old, with many structural issues. County officials want to build a new courthouse estimated to cost $15-$20 million. 

This was the county's third attempt at passing a sales tax through a voter referendum. The first two efforts failed. 

"To pay for public facility purposes, the construction of a new Franklin County Courthouse and to complete renovations to the Campbell Building to accommodate the offices of the Franklin County Clerk and Treasurer, shall the County of Franklin be authorized to impose an increase of its share of local sales taxes by one percent (1%) for a period not to exceed 15 years? 

This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional One Dollar (1.00) in sales tax for every one hundred dollars ($100) of tangible personal property bought at retail. If imposed, the additional tax would cease being collected at the end of the 15 years, if not terminated earlier by a vote of the county board. 

35 of 35 precincts reporting (100%)

YES  3,945

NO   2,873

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Wilson concedes Harrisburg mayor's race to McPeek

    Wilson concedes Harrisburg mayor's race to McPeek

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:17 PM EDT2019-04-03 03:17:02 GMT

    HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office. 

    HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office. 

  • Vote 2019: County-by-county results

    Vote 2019: County-by-county results

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:08 PM EDT2019-04-03 03:08:42 GMT

    WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.

    WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.

  • Henry re-elected Carbondale mayor

    Henry re-elected Carbondale mayor

    Tuesday, April 2 2019 11:04 PM EDT2019-04-03 03:04:25 GMT

    CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.  

    CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.  

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.