Vote 2019: Franklin County Courthouse

BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.

The current Franklin County Courthouse is nearly 150 years old, with many structural issues. County officials want to build a new courthouse estimated to cost $15-$20 million.

This was the county's third attempt at passing a sales tax through a voter referendum. The first two efforts failed.

"To pay for public facility purposes, the construction of a new Franklin County Courthouse and to complete renovations to the Campbell Building to accommodate the offices of the Franklin County Clerk and Treasurer, shall the County of Franklin be authorized to impose an increase of its share of local sales taxes by one percent (1%) for a period not to exceed 15 years?

This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional One Dollar (1.00) in sales tax for every one hundred dollars ($100) of tangible personal property bought at retail. If imposed, the additional tax would cease being collected at the end of the 15 years, if not terminated earlier by a vote of the county board.

35 of 35 precincts reporting (100%)

YES 3,945

NO 2,873