More artifacts to go on display at Civil War battlefield

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - A $4.5 million expansion project is planned to make room for more Civil War-era artifacts at the site of the first major battle west of the Mississippi River.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the project will add almost 1,900 square feet (about 175 sq. meters) of exhibit space to the visitor center at the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield in southwest Missouri. There were an estimated 1,200 Union and 1,100 Confederate casualties there in August 1861.

Fundraising got a major boost last week when Bass Pro Shops donated $25,000 to help jump-start a $300,000 local campaign for the project. Remaining project funding will come from the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation.

The park draws about 200,000 visitors a year.

