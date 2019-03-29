Missouri man sentenced in fatal drunken driving crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man sentenced in fatal drunken driving crash

Posted: Updated:

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 24-year-old southwest man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for driving drunk and causing a traffic crash that killed a man and injured four other people.

Eh Blue Htoo, of Noel, pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in a death. His plea deal called for a sentence of eight years, which the judge imposed.

The Joplin Globe reports Htoo's vehicle crossed the centerline on Missouri 90 about 3 miles east of Southwest City in November 2017. His car hit a pickup truck head-on, killing the driver, 36-year-old Roberto Rosillo of Southwest City. Two of Rosillo's children, along with another woman and her son who were passengers in the truck, were injured in the crash.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.