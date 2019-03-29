Women veterans' event planned at the Marion VA - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Women veterans' event planned at the Marion VA

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. --  Women are often overlooked for their role in the United States military. But that changes Friday, March 29.

The Marion VA will hold its annual Women Veterans Recognition Day...paying tribute to their strength and persistence. The event will take place from 1 to 3 inside the Behavioral Health Building. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.