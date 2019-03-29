Woman's body found in inactive St. Louis-area quarry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman's body found in inactive St. Louis-area quarry

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in an old, inactive quarry in south St. Louis County.

KTVI-TV reports that someone at the old Ruprecht Quarry called police Thursday afternoon. St. Louis County police are calling the death suspicious. An autopsy is planned.

Neighboring residents say the quarry has been inactive for at least 30 years.

An overturned boat also was in the water. The victim's identity has not been determined and it was unclear if she had been in the boat.

