State police use taser on man after chase

By Daniel Valle, Producer
HENDERSON, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a man on multiple charges following a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

A state trooper was patrolling in Henderson Thursday morning when he pulled over a 2001 GMC Sonoma on Washington Street after the driver failed to wear a seat belt.

The trooper conducted a sobriety test on 33-year-old Jeffery Brown when the trooper found marijuana and methamphetamine in Brown's vehicle.

Brown tried running away from the trooper but was caught shortly after trying to jump a metal fence.

During a struggle the trooper used his taser to neutralize the suspect and take him into custody.

Brown is in Henderson County Detention Center facing a several charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence, fleeing and resisting arrest.

