More rain and turning much cooler this weekend

WSIL -- One round of rain moved through late Thursday night, but Friday will feature a fair amount of dry time. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

Saturday brings big changes as a strong cold front sweeps in from the north. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but then dip back into the mid 40s by the afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible along and ahead of the front Saturday morning, but more widespread rain will move in late morning and stick around through much of the afternoon. An additional 0.5 to 1.0" of rainfall is expected. Rain moves out by Saturday evening.

The second half of the weekend is drier, but seasonally cool with morning temps Sunday near freezing and afternoon highs only in the upper 40s. Monday morning, some may consider covering up some plants trying to bloom as several hours of upper 20s are possible.

Milder weather returns towards the middle of next week.

