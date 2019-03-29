Potential flooding prompts move of Illinois youth detainees - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Potential flooding prompts move of Illinois youth detainees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are working to transfer residents and staff of a youth detention facility out of a southwest Illinois county to escape potential Mississippi River flooding.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday that it is coordinating with the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to temporarily transfer operations of Pere Marquette Illinois Youth Center in Jersey County to the Alton Mental Health Center in Madison County.

Officials say there is no threat to the Pere Marquette facility, but road closures will obstruct access.

The Pere Marquette facility is a minimum-security site currently housing 24 young male offenders and employing 91 staff members. The move comes amid spring flooding in parts of the Midwest.

Updates on road closures in Illinois are available on the Illinois Department of Transportation's website .

