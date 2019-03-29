Papers of Billy Graham to be transferred to library - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Papers of Billy Graham to be transferred to library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Papers of the late Rev. Billy Graham and historic records of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are being transferred to the library bearing his name.

The association announced in a news release Thursday that the papers and records will be coming from the Billy Graham Center on the campus of Wheaton College in Illinois to be housed in the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. The move will consolidate the library's holdings of paper historical records, audio and video recordings, and digital materials.

In 1974, the BGEA and other supporters donated funds to create a center on the Wheaton College campus. The Billy Graham Center was dedicated in 1980.

Officials say archives will remain available at Wheaton until June 1, when they will be prepared for transfer.

