FBI could review the many suspicions around Smollett case

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Some former federal prosecutors say there are enough anomalies to justify a Justice Department review of why Chicago prosecutors dismissed all charges against the actor Jussie Smollett.

The FBI was already investigating Smollett before President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the agency and the Department of Justice would review the case, which the president called "an embarrassment" to the nation.

Trump's tweet came two days after a surprise decision by Cook County prosecutors to drop all charges against the "Empire" actor, who was accused of orchestrating a fake attack involving two men who beat him on a downtown Chicago street.

Critics have complained about suspicious aspects of the case, including sealed court documents and contradictory explanations from prosecutors.

