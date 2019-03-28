ISP, former trooper, and family: "When is enough enough?"

WSIL -- Law enforcement from across northern Illinois joined together Thursday night to pay their respects for another state trooper killed by a passing car.

Hundreds of squad cars lined up for the procession in Freeport to carry the body of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Route 20, just west of Route 75. She was outside her squad car when a truck tractor semi-trailer combination struck the squad car and the semi she was inspecting.

"These troopers are just doing their job trying to protect everyone," Acting Director of the Illinois State Police, Brendan Kelly said. "How many times does this have to happen? How many more have to be hurt or killed? When is enough enough? When are people going to start giving a damn?"

That was the message drivers on tollways in northern Illinois read Thursday night as the IDOT sign said "enough is enough."

Jones-Story is the second Illinois State Police trooper killed because of a violation of Scott's Law in 75 days.

She is the 15th Illinois State Police trooper involved in a violation of the law, also known as the 'Move Over Law.'

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse says he worked with Jones-Story's husband when they both were troopers in northern Illinois at District 15.

Masse said he is still in disbelief after learning another Illinois State Trooper had been hit by a passing car.

"This isn't rocket science," Masse said. "If you can't figure out there's flashing lights on the shoulder and to slow down and move over, you don't deserve to be driving."

Masse was a state trooper for 27 years before making the move to southern Illinois.

During the 1980's and 1990's, Masse was hit three times while on the job. Twice while he was handling accidents.

"The third one I was working a traffic stop and I got rear-ended by a DUI driver," Masse said.

Masse was hurt in all three accidents.

"I hit the steering wheel and bounced like a cue ball down onto the floor on the passenger side," Masse said.

Since those accidents, Scott's Law has been created.

"The law isn't just for police officers, it's for anybody that is stationary with their flashers going," Masse said.

Scott's Law means when you see law enforcement lights, tow truck lights or even a stalled car on the side of the road, you have to move over and if you don't, you can be penalized and have to appear in court.

"It's just common curiosity and driving etiquette that seems to have been thrown out the window," Masse said.

Anna resident, Steve Frizzell, is the dad of an Illinois State Trooper in Central Illinois.

His son's squad car was hit nearly ten years ago while on the scene of an accident due to winter weather.

"When they got back to where they could see the car, the car was destroyed," Frizzell said. "I saw pictures of it."

Luckily his son wasn't hurt, but that doesn't stop Steve from the constant fear.

"I worry about him equally as much or if not more of him being hit by somebody that won't move over than him being shot," Frizzell said.

Frizzell and Chief Masse are asking drivers to move over and slow down when you encounter a vehicle on the side of the road.

"At the end of the day we all want to go home to our families and it's something that can be avoided," Frizzell said. "All it takes is a little bit of thinking."

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story leaves behind a husband, parents, two stepchildren and one grand-stepchild..

The driver who hit her car was cited with a Scott's Law violation and improper lane usage.

2018 saw 8 Scott's Law violations where a trooper or squad car had been struck by another vehicle.