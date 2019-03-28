2 men involved in thwarting drug arrest now in custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 men involved in thwarting drug arrest now in custody

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say they have arrested a suspected drug dealer who previously avoided capture after a group of people threatened to harm a police officer attempting to take the suspect into custody.

Authorities say 31-year-old Robert Gates was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and escape. Thirty-year-old Anthony James was charged with felony aggravated assault of a police officer, escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Two officers on March 17 observed a drug transaction and moved to make an arrest. As one officer worked to control a gathering crowd and pursue a man who fled with a bundle of drugs, his partner was surrounded by a group of people. The group "implied that they had weapons" and threatened the lone officer. The officer backed away and Gates ran away, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if Gates or James has legal representation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.