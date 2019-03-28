Flooding prompts criticism of way Missouri River dams run - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flooding prompts criticism of way Missouri River dams run

Posted: Updated:

By JOSH FUNK and JIM SALTER
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - This spring's massive flooding along the Missouri River has renewed criticism of the agency that manages the river's dams.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineeers says much of the water that created this month's flooding came from rain and melting snow that flowed into the river downstream of all the dams. At the same time, massive amounts of water filled the reservoirs and some had to be released.

But many people who live near the Missouri River believe the Corps isn't doing enough to prevent floods or is placing too much emphasis on other priorities, such as protecting endangered species and preserving barge traffic.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri says Congress should consider serious reforms to ensure flood control is the agency's top priority.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.