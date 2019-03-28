Booby trap murder on pace for trial in May

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers want to make sports gambling legal in Illinois, but there's a number of different proposals to do so.
UNION CO., Ill. -- The case of a murder suspect moves along but another case he's involved in has been delayed.
FREEPORT, Ill. -- An Illinois State Police trooper has died after a crash in northern Illinois.
WSIL -- A few showers will move through early this morning, but the day will overall feature quite a bit of dry time.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Police are having a bit of fun on social media after a traffic stop Thursday.
CHICAGO (AP) - Although the office in January began issuing cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act, the cards will finally be available at all 138 driver services facilities statewide on Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University is slowing its search for a new president while leaders work on a new mission, vision and strategic priorities for the two-university system.
Union Co., Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Union County. It happened at 3:46 p.m. on Ebenezer Church Rd., just east of Highway 127.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- The Old King Coal Festival is coming in May. But before that it's the Princess Flame pageant.
