Booby trap murder on pace for trial in May

UNION CO., Ill. -- The case of a murder suspect moves along but another case he's involved in has been delayed.

William Patrick Wasmund is accused of rigging a booby trap to shoot someone entering his shed, and he also faces charges in a separate case for lying to law enforcement.

Prosecutors say a man opened a shed door on Wasmund's property in September.

The door was rigged up to a shotgun, set to fire on anyone who opened it.

That man was eventually found dead on the side of the highway.

In a separate case,Wasmund is accused of lying to a Union County Deputy about getting shot at in May 2017.

Wasmund's murder trial is scheduled for May 28.

His disorderly conduct trial was supposed to start April 8, but his new attorney in that case asked for it to be delayed, so now it's scheduled for July 8.

Wasmund is due in court next for a hearing on both cases April 18.

