Illinois lawmakers pushing to double the states gas tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Senate Bill 103 was introduced by Democratic Sen. Martin Sandoval of Chicago. The bill is proposed to increase the tax from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon.

Senate Bill 103 would also raise car registration fees. They would go from $98 for a two-year period, to $148. The cost of a new driver's license would double from $30 to $60.

The revenue would be used for road, bridge, and other infrastructure repairs.

Sandoval says adding this gas tax hike could create $2 billion dollars in additional state revenue.

But tax payers are upset over state lawmakers trying to double the Illinois gas tax.

"I mean, they're taxing us out of the state. What can you do? It's insane," said Ed Kenny, a local taxpayer.

Another taxpayer like Aidan Osborne, says he typically drives about 300 miles a week. He says spending more at the pump will become a challenge for him.

"I really wouldn't want to see them go any higher especially with the budget that I have as a graduate student," he adds.

According to the Tax Foundation, Illinoisans already pay the 10th highest gas tax in the nation.

Kenny argues, "They're nuts, okay. Illinois, we're paying for somebody else's pensions for a long time they think they should be able to retire better than anybody else its wrong."

Shawn Hughes, the operation manager at Vernell's Interstate Service in Marion, argues this increase will force him to raise his rates.

"If I don't, if I keep mine the same and my profit margin goes down, so I have to up my rate to serve customers as well so everything goes unaffordable," said Hughes.

Illinois hasn't raised its gas tax since 1990.