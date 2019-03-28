Rep. Mike Bost introduces bill on VA medical waste

WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost filed legislation Thursday that could save tax payers millions of dollars. He introduced the VA Cost Savings Enhancement Act, which would require VA facilities to install on-site medical waste systems.

Currently, VA's store medical waste, and then enter into contracts to have it hauled off and properly disposed. Instead, he proposes, that VA's should have their own medical waste system.

Bost says these systems would pay for themselves within five years and that the money could go to better use, "One thing is that if you can have the opportunity to save on something like this that money can be redirected for possibly better services and better care for the veterans themselves."

He adds that hauling medical waste for off-site disposal also poses a risk to the general public if there were to be a spill and that this is common sense bi-partisan legislation.

Bost says the issue was first brought up to Congress in 2012, before he was elected, but nothing has been done about it until now.