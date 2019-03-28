Vietnam-era veterans honored at Marion VA

MARION, Ill. -- Many Vietnam veterans say they received a cold welcome back home after their service. On Thursday, nearly 30 local veterans were honored for their sacrifices by the Marion VA.

One of those veterans is Crab Orchard resident Jerry Norris, who was drafted into the Army when he was 18 years old and served in Vietnam for 13 months.

Norris say initially he was assigned to office work, but he was soon switched to truck driving. "We got equipment that had been destroyed, blown up, stuff like that, and we would salvage what was usable out of it."

He'll never forget a near-death experience when Viet Cong soldiers raided his compound after only being there for three days. He recalls that around 13 service members were killed, and the compound likely would have been wiped out if additional troops hadn't come to the rescue.

"They just come right through our barracks, shooting and throwing bombs. Blowing up barracks, blowing them down " Norris explains. "That was life changing, I should say."

Norris says he was never recognized for his sacrifices when he returned home. "We were just like cattle. They just herded us off the plane, told us to sit in the bus. There was supposed to be a dinner waiting on us, there was nothing."

He, along with about 30 other Vietnam-era veterans, were honored at the Marion VA Thursday, receiving a commemorative coin and pen. Several leaders of the facility also offered remarks of gratitude and spent time with veterans including Seth Barlage, Associate Director of Operations.

"It's something that they experienced first hand, and then of course, they spent the following years seeing the reception from the other services and other wars that were fought," Barlage explains. "I think that it has settled in across the nation and the VA that they deserve their recognition their welcome home."

Another veteran to attend the ceremony is Sesser resident Dean Galloway. The Air Force veteran also nearly paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country. "Viet Cong came in and had backpacks, and they were throwing them under our airplanes and blowing them up," he remembers.

Dean and his wife, Mary Lou, are just thankful that Vietnam veterans are finally getting the recognition that they deserve. "These men and women come back and they need to be shown something like this, how much we appreciate them," she says.

That's something that Norris can agree with. "It makes you feel appreciated for what you've done."

On Friday, March 29, the Marion VA will hold its annual Women Veterans Recognition Day, paying tribute to their strength and persistence.The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. in the Behavioral Health Building.