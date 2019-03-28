Local forester shares advice on working with Roundup

WSIL -- Law enforcement from across northern Illinois join together Thursday night to pay their respects for another state trooper killed by a passing car.
A gas tax hike bill angers drivers and business owners throughout southern Illinois.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A jury in California awarded a man $80 million after determining Roundup caused his cancer.
WSIL -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost filed legislation Thursday that could save tax payers millions of dollars. He introduced the VA Cost Savings Enhancement Act, which would require VA facilities to install on-site medical waste systems.
MARION, Ill. -- Many Vietnam veterans say they received a cold welcome back home after their service. On Thursday, nearly 30 local veterans were honored for their sacrifices by the Marion VA.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Lawmakers want to make sports gambling legal in Illinois, but there's a number of different proposals to do so.
UNION CO., Ill. -- The case of a murder suspect moves along but another case he's involved in has been delayed.
FREEPORT, Ill. -- An Illinois State Police trooper has died after a crash in northern Illinois.
WSIL -- A few showers will move through early this morning, but the day will overall feature quite a bit of dry time.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
