Local forester shares advice on working with Roundup

WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- A jury in California awarded a man $80 million after determining Roundup caused his cancer.

4,000 similar cases are pending across the country against Monsanto. Local Forester and arborist, Scott Holevoet, says it is important to use precautions when using Roundup.

When applying weed killer, experts say it's important to have protective wear like long sleeves, and gloves. Whatever chemical you are using, make sure it's the correct concentration. Also, keep clear of the treated area for as long as directed by the label, and address any contact you have with the chemical immediately.

Holevoet says like any other chemical, Roundup is safe and effective when used appropriately.

Using it as a professional, he notes, “It’s very useful and very safe. When we use Roundup, we put it on because it breaks down very quickly.”

Although it breaks down quickly, it's important to apply it carefully, and minimally.

According to Holevoet, "You want to put on the minimum amount of chemical you can.” He says, “With ready to use, that has two percent glyphosate. Two percent, that’s what you want to apply. If you look at the concentrated, now we have 18 percent glyphosate. If you put this on, and you think you’re putting ready to use, you’re going to over apply.”

Stressing the importance of PPE, or personal protective equipment, he adds, “When you’re applying a chemical, you need PPE. You should be wearing safety glasses... long sleeves, long pants, are important, not shorts or short sleeves. Anything to keep it off of your skin, so it’s not being absorbed into your body, with all chemicals.”

Holevoet believes Roundup can be safely applied if proper guidelines are followed.

Holevoet says he feels safe using Roundup and similar chemical products around his home, adding “I use glyphosate. That's the chemical name for Roundup. I use it around my home at a minimum. Not over utilization, but mostly in flower beds to control weeds. Anything it touches, it will kill.”

He adds that all the information you need to safely apply Roundup can be found on the product's label.