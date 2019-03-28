Illinois State Police trooper killed in crash

FREEPORT, Ill. -- An Illinois State Police trooper has died after a crash in northern Illinois.

Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly announced the line-of-duty death of ISP District 16 Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

Kelly says Trooper Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Route 20, just west of Route 75. She was outside her squad car when a truck tractor semi-trailer combination struck the squad car and the semi she was inspecting.

“Today is a dark day for the Illinois State Police family. This is the six-year anniversary of the death of another Trooper, and now another brave soul, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, has made the ultimate sacrifice for people of this state. At this very moment, the men and women of the ISP are responding and focused on the job and mission, because that’s what Trooper Jones-Story would do,” stated Acting Director Kelly.

Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.

Police departments across Illinois took to social media to express their condolences to Illinois State Police District 16 and share frustration that this continues to happen.

"The South Beloit Police Department sends our deepest sympathies for the Illinois State Police District 16 Trooper who was killed this afternoon in a crash while on a traffic stop in Stephenson County. This Trooper had assisted our Department on several incidents over the years. Please keep the Trooper's family and the Illinois State Police in your thoughts and prayers," posted the South Beloit Police Department on its Facebook page.

"What is so hard to understand? Slow down and move over for vehicles stationary on the shoulders. This isn't rocket science," shared Metropolis Public Safety Director Harry Masse.