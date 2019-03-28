Ivanka Trump visits Kentucky Toyota plant, touts training - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ivanka Trump visits Kentucky Toyota plant, touts training

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Ivanka Trump toured the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in central Kentucky, viewing several stages of the manufacturing process.

The White House says in a release that Ivanka Trump, an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has focused on workforce training.

The Georgetown plant's CEO Jim Lentz says the company is investing in workforce training to prepare for "the highly skilled jobs of the future."

During the visit Thursday, Toyota officials signed the administration's "Pledge to America's Workers," a promise to create new opportunities for workers. After a tour, Trump participated in a workforce development roundtable discussion with Toyota officials, employees and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

