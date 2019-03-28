3 injured when car slams into St. Louis-area bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) - Three people have been treated at a hospital for injuries described as non-life threatening after a car went through the brick wall of a suburban St. Louis bar.

The accident happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Eureka. Police say the injured people were sitting in the bar area of Poor Richard's Restaurant.

Names of the victims and details about their injuries have not been released. Police also have disclosed the circumstances that led to the car driving into the building.

Police say the vehicle left the scene but witnesses followed it and called officers. The driver was apprehended, but no charges have been announced.

Eureka is 28 miles southwest of St. Louis.

