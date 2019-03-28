Defendant shot by Vegas officer gets life without parole

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 19-time felon whose sentencing was delayed a day when he was shot by Las Vegas police while trying to escape from custody was told he'll spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

Christopher Gregory Ganci stood shackled in court Thursday with his left arm bandaged, surrounded by heavily armed police guards and a medic.

He told Clark County District Court Judge Douglas he wasn't a violent criminal and deserved another chance.

But Smith declared the 52-year-old Ganci a habitual offender and told him it was time to pay for a lifetime of crime.

Prosecutor John Giordani says Ganci was convicted of felonies in Arizona, California, Illinois and Texas before being found guilty in February in Las Vegas of armed robbery, kidnapping, battery and conspiracy.

